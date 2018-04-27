AIM-listed investment management group Brooks Macdonald posted a drop in third-quarter funds under management on Friday. In the quarter to the end of March, funds under management fell 0.7% to £11.66bn from the end of December 2017, but were up 11.5% compared to £10.5bn at the start of the financial year. Meanwhile, net new business rose £343m, but this was offset by £422m of negative market movements. Still, this was a better performance than the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index, ...

