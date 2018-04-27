

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $117.23 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $105.72 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128.54 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $473.23 million from $517.84 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $128.54 Mln. vs. $89.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $473.23 Mln vs. $517.84 Mln last year.



