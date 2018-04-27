

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion on the company's Marketing Authorization Application for Biktarvy, single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults without present or past evidence of viral resistance to the integrase class, emtricitabine or tenofovir.



The company said its MAA is supported by data from four ongoing Phase 3 studies in virologically suppressed adults. The trials are comprised of a population of 2,415 participants. A European Commission decision is expected in mid-2018.



