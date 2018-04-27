

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $131.44 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $172.25 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $182.60 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.92 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $182.60 Mln. vs. $145.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.85



