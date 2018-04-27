

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $634 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $570 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.00 billion from $3.76 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $654 Mln. vs. $601 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $4.00 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.



