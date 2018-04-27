Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

The French "Autorite´ des marche´s financiers" (AMF) has registered the Company's 2017 Registration Document on April 26, 2018 with number D.18-0392.

The document is available on the Company's website: www.carrefour.com and the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org. Copies are also available at Company's registered office: 33, Avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

CARREFOUR

Public limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €1,936,694,257.50

Registered office: 33 Avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

652 014 051 RCS NANTERRE

