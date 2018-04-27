Nasdaq Riga decided on April 27, 2018 to apply observation status to AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" (RER1R, ISIN LV0000101012).



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares buy out offer has been announced or the public announcement about intention to execute such offer has been made.



Nasdaq Riga has received an announcement from AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" that Measurestep Enterprises Limited, AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" mandatory takeover bid offerers, are currently in the process of preparing mandatory stock redemption offer in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 1.



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



