The "Germany Polymer Emulsions Market Segmented by Product Type, Application, and End User Industry- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polymer emulsion market in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Emulsion polymerization produces polymers with high molecular weight and very less viscosity which reduces VOCs emission. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are major environmental concerns, therefore governments are levying stringent policies to either curtail or completely ban them. This is driving the market. The German government has identified the regulation which targets residential sector air quality and health in buildings, and has limited the usage of high VOC products in construction.

Based on application, paints coatings accounts for the largest share, greater than 40, as Germany is the largest market in Europe for paints coatings. The increasing amount of paint exports to other European countries, combined with increasing demand for low VOC decorative paints in the residential sector is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

