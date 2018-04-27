

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $78.70 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $198.13 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $368.05 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $384.81 million from $395.22 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $368.05 Mln. vs. $375.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $384.81 Mln vs. $395.22 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.99 - $4.07



