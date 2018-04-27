

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) announced, on a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates and including the impact of the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, the company is planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect double-digit earnings per share growth. Based on current spot rates, the company expects a mid-single-digit net sales increase and low-single-digit organic sales growth in 2018, with sequential improvement in organic sales growth in the balance of the year.



'Excluding charges resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program and the one-time charge related to U.S. tax reform in 2017, based on current spot rates, we are planning for a year of increased operating cash flow, gross margin expansion, increased advertising investment and low-double-digit earnings per share growth,' Ian Cook, CEO, said.



For the first-quarter, excluding charges resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program in both periods, earnings per share was $0.74, an increase of 10% versus first quarter 2017. Worldwide net sales were $4.00 billion, an increase of 6.5% versus first quarter 2017. Global unit volume increased 2.0%, pricing was even with the year ago period and foreign exchange was positive 4.5%. The previously disclosed professional skin care acquisitions contributed 0.5% to unit volume growth. Organic sales increased 1.5%.



Ian Cook, said: 'The first quarter was a challenging one as category growth remained soft in many markets around the world. While net sales grew 6.5%, organic sales grew 1.5%, below our expectations, due to flat unit volume growth in emerging markets. In developed markets, unit volume grew 4.5% and organic volume grew 3.0%, led by strong volume growth in North America and Europe. Encouragingly, worldwide pricing improved sequentially versus fourth quarter 2017.'



