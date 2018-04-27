

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $372.9 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $345.6 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $393.3 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $1.13 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $393.3 Mln. vs. $292.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.65 to $7.85



