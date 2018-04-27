

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged as the bank assessed that the potential for key rate reduction to shape neutral monetary conditions shrank somewhat.



In a statement released Friday, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia said they maintained the key rate at 7.25 percent. The bank had lowered its rate by 25 basis points each in March and February.



The bank assumed that monetary policy will become neutral in 2018.



As the country risk premium increased and interest rates were revised upwards in advanced economies, the estimated neutral interest rate has shifted closer to its upper bound within the range of 6-7 percent.



The bank expect 2.3 percent-2.5 percent inflation for April. The bank estimated that the ruble weakening will quicken inflation movement to 4 percent without the risks of overpassing this level.



Inflation was forecast to range between 3-4 percent as of the end of 2018 and hold close to 4 percent in 2019.



The bank noted that business activity keeps on expanding and is hardly posing any disinflationary pressure on consumer price movements.



GDP growth rate was estimated at 1.3-1.5 percent in the first quarter and 1.5-2 percent as of the end of 2018, which was in line with the potential economic growth rate.



