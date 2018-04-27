The "Germany Engineering Plastics Market Segmented by Product and Application Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for engineering plastics in Germany was estimated to be at USD 5,128.81 million in 2017. The market is expected to show a healthy growth rate over the forecast period (2018 2023), at a CAGR of 4.41%.
Engineering plastics, owing to their superior material characteristics such as heat resistance, strength-to-weight ratio, and chemical stability, are increasingly being used to replace traditional materials, including bronze, stainless steel, cast iron, and ceramics, in various major commercial and industrial sectors, including packaging, construction, and automotive. Moreover, as engineering plastics are providing manufacturers with major added advantages, such as no corrosion, noise-reduction, and low wear tear, along with the resultant increased component and vehicle life, they have gradually become an integral part of the automotive industry.
With certain unique properties of PEEK, such as operation at high temperature while maintaining stiffness, excellent chemical as well as water resistance, and carrying V-0 flammability rating, the demand for and the usage of PEEK in commercial and industrial applications is increasing. PEEK is widely used in aerospace, electrical electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries. Electrical electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. In 2017, in terms of revenue, Europe was estimated to dominate the global PEEK market with a market share of nearly 37%.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Advan Six Inc.
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Ashland
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Chemtura Corporation
- Chi Mei Corporation
- Chevron Philips Chemical Company
- Bayer
- Daicel Corporation
- DSM
- DowDuPont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation
- Ineos
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- PolyOne
- Polyplastics Co. Ltd
- Rochling Group
- SABIC
- Solvay
- Trinseo
- Teijin Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summery
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
8. Disclaimer
