

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $503 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $632 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.47 billion from $3.38 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70-$0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80-$4.25



