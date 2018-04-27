

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group (SPG) announced, for 2018, the company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.33 to $7.43 per share and FFO to be within a range of $11.95 to $12.05 per share. In January, the company projected net income in a range of $6.90 to $7.02 per share and FFO in a range of $11.90 to $12.02 per share.



First-quarter FFO was $1.026 billion, or $2.87 per diluted share, as compared to $985.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 4.7%.



Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an 11.4% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2018.



