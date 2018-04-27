

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) said that its board reconfirmed its policy to increase the dividend 10% annually in 2018 and 2019. The growth rate in 2020 is expected to be between 6% and 10%, depending on the viability of Master Limited Partnership capital markets at that time.



Dominion Energy expects second-quarter 2018 operating earnings in the range of $0.70-$0.80 per share, compared to second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $0.67 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $ 0.82 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Positive drivers include earnings contributions from Cove Point, a return to normal weather and the absence of a refueling outage at Millstone Power Station. The company expects negative drivers for the quarter to include lower investment tax credits, higher financing costs and a higher share count.



The company reaffirms its previously issued 2018 operating earnings guidance of $3.80-$4.25 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.04 per share.



