Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the semiconductor devices industry. A leading semiconductor devices manufacturer wanted to evaluate and expand their existing business models across various manufacturing units.

The semiconductor devices manufacturing industry was formed in 1960 when the production of semiconductors became a feasible option. Since then, the semiconductor devices industry has multiplied, mostly due to the innovations and advances in technology. The application of semiconductors has rapidly expanded from its use in radios in the 1960s to almost every electronic gadget that is used today.

The market intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find the specific customer segments, geographic, and demographic information. The client was able to attain valuable insights from the extracted data.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the current trends in ICT

Analyze their business models to determine the process gaps

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving the overall business efficiency

Identifying future growth opportunities

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

