

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales declined for the fourth successive month in March, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The volume of retail sales dropped 2.2 percent month-over-month in March, faster than the 0.5 percent fall in February.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases were hardware, paints& glass and furniture & lighting.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered a decline of 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 2.8 percent in March, reversing a 1.6 percent rise in the previous month. It was the first decrease in eleven months.



The value of retail sales slid 4.1 percent annually and by 3.4 percent monthly in March.



