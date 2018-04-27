

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Friday morning despite expectations that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan with Russia.



The cartel will meet with Kremlin officials on June 23, a day after the OPEC regular meeting, according to reports.



Crude oil was down 11 cents at $68.08 a barrel ahead of the Baker Hughes North American rig count report.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as widely expected. They dropped their target date for 2% inflation.



Eurozone economic sentiment remained stable in April, survey data from European Commission showed Friday.



