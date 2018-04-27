London stocks had extended gains by midday on Friday as the pound fell below $1.38 for the first time since the start of March on the back of weak UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,468.93, as the pound slumped 0.9% against the dollar to 1.3797 and 0.8% versus the euro to 1.1409 after data from the Office for National Statistics showed that first-quarter economic growth was the worst in more than five years, undermining the case for a Bank of England rate hike next month. Gross ...

