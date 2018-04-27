Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2018) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTCQB: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today that it had closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement raise of Warrants. In total, Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ("$300,000.00") CDN was raised by issuing Ten Million ("10,000,000") Warrants at a price of Three Cents ("$0.03") CDN per Warrant.

Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one a Common Share in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of Twelve Cents ("$0.12") CDN per Common Share for a period of 24 months. The Warrants are subject to acceleration at the sole discretion of the Corporation in the event that the volume-weight average trading price of the Common Shares is greater than CDN$0.15 for any period of 10 consecutive trading days.

In connection with the closing of this private placement offering, the Corporation, paid finder's fees totaling Twenty-Six Thousand, Dollars ("$26,000.00") CDN in connection with certain subscriptions for the Corporation's Warrants. Proceeds of the placement will be used for both acquisitions and for working capital purposes. The Corporation has also extended the closing date of the current offering to May 15th, 2018.

