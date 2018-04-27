

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.65 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $4.01 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $68.21 billion from $58.67 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.65 Bln. vs. $4.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $68.21 Bln vs. $58.67 Bln last year.



