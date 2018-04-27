

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), announced that data for elagolix, an investigational, orally administered gonadotropin-releasing hormone or GnRH receptor antagonist, will be presented at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists or ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting in Austin, TX.



Primary and secondary efficacy and safety data from two extension Phase 3 studies evaluating the use of elagolix in women with endometriosis with associated moderate to severe pain will be showcased.



In addition, new data highlighting rescue analgesic use, fatigue scores and pain burden from pivotal Phase 3 studies of elagolix in women with endometriosis and new data from a Phase 2b study highlighting the impact of elagolix on productivity in women with uterine fibroids will also be presented. Elagolix is not approved by regulatory authorities and its safety and efficacy have not been established.



