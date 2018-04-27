sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4573 ISIN: GG00B8P59C08 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.04.2018 | 14:46
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Syncona Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 55514)

LEI: 213800X8MBI5VQITLW60

FUND NAMESEDOLNAV as at
31st March 2018		Total Return MTDTotal Return from Inception
(31 October 2012)
Syncona LimitedB8P59C0151.06p+1.23%+64.74 %

Date: 27thApril 2018

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Elaine Grisewood +353 (0)1542 2481


© 2018 PR Newswire