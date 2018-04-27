sprite-preloader
27.04.2018
Syncona Limited - Monthly Factsheet - March 2018

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Syncona Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 55514)

Monthly Fact Sheet
March 2018

Attached is a link to the March 2018 Monthly Fact Sheet for Syncona Limited.


http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2704181342-A41B_Syncona_March_Factsheet_CC.pdf



Enquiries:
Fraser Hiddelston
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745738


© 2018 PR Newswire