

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,498,429.07 11.9986



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,845,908.15 16.7374



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,589,616.57 20.8433



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,478,843.40 19.4788



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,563,056.14 11.1261



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10100000 USD 112,869,214.53 11.1752



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 49,403,185.67 13.2448



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 440,960.61 14.6938



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 567,007.63 16.7739



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,398,360.04 16.9877



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,863,642.26 11.3062



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3139000 USD 55,569,926.92 17.7031



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2538464 USD 49,759,196.97 19.6021



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3189068 EUR 57,767,863.38 18.1143



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 749240 EUR 11,514,638.63 15.3684



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,048,405.83 15.5708



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,403,407.89 16.9393



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 874,087.33 19.0499



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,153,738.86 16.911



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,923,986.15 10.7931



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 300,689.90 18.9877



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,160,789.91 20.3848



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,550,942.41 20.8868



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 20/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,885,192.66 18.9193



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,209,373.84 18.9185



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,340,231.87 13.8145



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,272,049.24 19.512



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,831,518.56 16.7667



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,988,301.21 11.2985



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,882,154.97 20.7936



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11525169 USD 194,051,855.99 16.8372



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 757716 USD 13,760,132.50 18.16



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,645,002.53 5.5298



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,474,241.55 18.4985



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 391,913.24 15.8202



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,271,008.65 14.1175



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 405,299.91 17.9416



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,268.99 20.7013



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 598320 USD 12,662,600.26 21.1636



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,925,915.85 19.886



