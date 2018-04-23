JDX Consulting, the global financial services firm, has today announced the consolidation of its subsidiaries: JDX Consulting, Fintech Solutions, base60 and JDX International to form JDX. This re-structure will simplify the global operating model, providing greater value to clients and stronger organisational alignment for its people, during this exciting period of growth.

Greg Hannah, previously CEO of JDX Fintech Solutions, is the new CEO for JDX, effective immediately He brings 25 years' transformation and operational experience in investment banking. Previously Greg held COO, CAO, CIO roles at a number of global financial services organisations delivering new business initiatives, expansion, integration and restructuring programmes in the UK, US and Asia Pacific. Over the last 18 months Greg has lead the development of the JDX Fintech Solutions business. As a result of the consolidation, all the subsidiaries will now be aligned within a single global business under Greg. Greg will report to Jonathan Davies, Founder and Executive President of JDX, who will continue to be actively involved in the leadership and direction of JDX.

In coming together, JDX can consolidate its rich and impressive financial services experience working on a host of Business, Technology and Operational Engagements with Tier 1 Investment Banks, Global Financial Market Intermediaries and Financial Technology Firms.

Jonathan Davies, Executive President of JDX, said, "We have a very clearly defined strategy for our future growth and we need a CEO with a proven track record, with entrepreneurial vision and one who believes in the investment in people. As such, I am delighted that Greg Hannah has accepted the position."

Greg's appointment, together with the restructure of the group's subsidiaries allows JDX to continue to maintain and evolve a company which tears up the rule book for traditional financial service consultancies and stand by its core values, focusing on its staff and their development. The firm takes great pride in its ability to attract graduates from a diverse variety of backgrounds and develop them through the JDX Academy into confident and capable consultants who can deliver great results for clients.

Greg Hannah, CEO of JDX, commented "I am extremely excited to take on a broader leadership role across the global JDX business. Over the last 18 months I have had the opportunity to work with colleagues across our company and have been continually impressed with our unique culture and the calibre of talent at all levels. We can now offer a compelling breadth of services to our global clients while also offering a wide range of career paths for our staff all delivered the JDX way. From a personal perspective, this is a wonderful opportunity to lead our fast-growing business through the next phase of our evolution. I have an incredibly experienced and energised executive team who are ready to deliver on our ambition."

Ryan Baccus, now Global Head of Strategy for JDX and formerly COO at JDX subsidiary base60, added,This is a tremendous opportunity to unify the disparate parts of the business and simplify the structure to deliver greater value for our clients and our people. There is a genuine sense of excitement and optimism in terms of what we can achieve by better leveraging the collective assets and expertise across the organisation globally. The restructure provides us with a great platform from which to establish a more scalable and sustainable organisation capable of harnessing and capitalising on the fantastic growth we have enjoyed in recent years."

About JDX

JDX is an independent consulting company, created in 2012, with more than 600 employees globally, inspired by entrepreneurship and underpinned by our unique culture. JDX provides its clients with flexible, bespoke consulting and resourcing solutions. JDX was founded upon the belief that our clients require a partner that is outcomes-focused and values-led and our strategy today retains that same emphasis on energy, enthusiasm, integrity and knowledge that enables us to continue to deliver on that promise.

