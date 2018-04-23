sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,27 Euro		-0,14
-0,60 %
WKN: 922814 ISIN: US8305661055 Ticker-Symbol: SKAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,661
23,899
26.07.
23,66
23,90
26.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKECHERS USA INC23,27-0,60 %
TOEI CO LTD82,23+0,24 %