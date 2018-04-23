Aid&Trade London 2018 is the only two-day event in the UK bringing the most influential members of the global aid industry together under one roof, in the hub of London at London ExCel on Wednesday 25th April and Thursday 26th April.

With over 1,000 attendees expected, this year's event includes sector specific side events and thematic theatres, with a dedicated focus on ICT, Human Resources, Finance, Logistics, Energy and more PLUS an innovation stage and more than 50 high-level conference speakers who will present ideas and insights for the industry. The exhibition floor will be the perfect place to meet new people and find out about innovative products and ideas which are already making difference on the ground.

Supported by the United Nations and DFID, Aid&Trade London 2018 comes at a crucial and sensitive time for the industry.

The recent unfolding sexual misconduct scandal linked to aid workers in Haiti in 2011 has highlighted a sector wide problem that affects many aid organizations, including small NGOs and UN organizations. It is difficult to determine how widespread this problem is. Over the years, there have been reports of not only sexual abuse cases in the aid industry, which include a range of victims, behaviors and entities, but also incidents that extend to financial corruptions, violations of rules and regulations, and management failure.

One of our keynote high-level conference sessions covers Transparency and accountability in the operations of humanitarian organisations. Upholding public trust, credibility and confidence in the significant work of aid organisations is needed greatly at present. Hear informative and in-depth views on this topic from this session's panel speakers including, Charlie Dalrymple, RedR UK, Imran Madden, Islamic Relief, Mr. Saad Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, Sarah Atkinson, the UK Charity Commission and James Denselow, Save the Children UK.

The conference agenda also includes key note sessions on Education, Technology and Financing.

We are delighted to be supported by our Strategic Partners, Qatar Charity and Qatar Fund for Development and Media Partners, Devex and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. For a complete list of sponsors and supporters visit www.aidandtrade.london

