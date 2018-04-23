

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The pound climbed to 1.3685 against the franc, 151.32 against the yen and 0.8748 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3632, 150.72 and 0.8775, respectively.



The pound advanced to 1.4030 against the dollar, off its early more than a 2-week low of 1.3992.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 1.39 against the franc, 153.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.42 against the dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX