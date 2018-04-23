UK Mortgages Ltd - Director Information

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)



Director Declaration

20 April 2018



In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 1 May 2018, Paul Le Page will be appointed a non-executive director of Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited (HMSF LN), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.





