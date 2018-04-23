sprite-preloader
23.04.2018
(3 Leser)
UK Mortgages Ltd - Director Information

London, April 23

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Director Declaration
20 April 2018

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 1 May 2018, Paul Le Page will be appointed a non-executive director of Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited (HMSF LN), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


