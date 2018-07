BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's flash PMI is due at 3:30 am ET Monday. Economists forecast the composite PMI to fall to 54.8 in April from 55.1 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro recovered from early lows against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1978 against the franc, 132.51 against the yen, 1.2280 against the greenback and 0.8758 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.



