Random42 Honoured with Queen's Award for Enterprise

Announced on Saturday 21st April, Her Majesty The Queen's birthday, Random42 Scientific Communication has been recognised for its excellence in international trade. The globally recognised awards have a long history of celebrating exceptional UK businesses and are considered the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The category of International Trade recognises businesses who have demonstrated substantial international growth in overseas earnings and commercial success within their sector.

Founded in 1992, Random42 was a pioneer of the medical animation industry, being one of the first to develop animated sequences to demonstrate the mechanism of action (MoA) of a drug or disease area. Since then, they have developed into the largest company within this space and have diversified into a variety of other emerging and innovative digital areas, including scientific virtual reality, interactive experiences and augmented and mixed reality.

The London-based studio prides itself on its scientific accuracy combined with film grade animation and visuals, brought about through the close collaboration of in-house PhD scientists and animators. Over the course of its last two financial years, Random42 has grown its turnover by 35% and is forecasting an average annual growth rate of more than 20% over the next three to five years. Currently, just 10-15% of its turnover emanates from the UK, whilst 70% is generated from US-based clients.

"It is this success in the US that has won us The Queen's Award," commented Random42 CEO and Medical Director, Ben Ramsbottom. "We operate in a growing market and have taken advantage of that to substantially expand the level of business we do in the US. We are positioned to grow rapidly over the next five years and beyond, being a world-leader in science education, both from a pharma perspective, but also the broader research community."

Random42 will celebrate this award during a royal reception for Queen's Award winners this summer.



