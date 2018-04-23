Fashion leads in UK brand love with Nike coming out on top followed by Adidas and Gucci

NetBase, a global leader in enterprise social analytics, today released its Brand Passion Report 2018: Top Loved United Kingdom Brands. The report leveraged NetBase's social analytics technology to examine six key British industries in social media mentions, ranking the most loved brands in Fashion, Technology, Beauty, Automotive, Luxury and Food and Beverage. Understanding consumer preferences is about more than measuring the volume of social content or sentiment, it's also about the intensity of passion and feeling behind consumer's posts.

"Fashion companies continue to dominate as the most loved brands in the UK, but what fascinates us is the continued support for the heritage British luxury brands Burberry, Harrods and Ettinger, respectively coming in as the 4, 5 and 6 luxury brands with the term 'love' standing out," said Paige Leidig, chief marketing officer at NetBase. "The brands are a good mix of young and mature companies and positive movement can be attributed to brands making strong connections with their customers and launching innovative social campaigns."

The Top 10 Most Loved Global Brands

Nike (1)

Adidas (2)

Gucci (3)

Sephora (4)

Google (5)

Apple (6)

MAC (7)

Louis Vuitton (8)

Zara (9)

Ford (10)

When it comes to brand love there is a big difference between 'like' and 'love' and NetBase's advanced technology can measure the strongest emotions shared about brands. Brands that know how their customers feel can cultivate strong relationships to set a foundation for future brand growth. This insight is invaluable as the more passion for the brand, the less the consumer relies on price as the deciding factor.

The NetBase Brand Passion Report 2018 is based on brand conversations including over 64 million earned mentions across social networks, review sites, blogs, forums and news sites worldwide. Fashion evokes the most love with three brands in the top 10. Luxury, Beauty and Technology split a three-way tie, each representing two brands in the top 10.

Additional Findings from the Report Include:

Nike's (1) overall brand love can be attributed in part to their recent commercial presenting their first sports hijab for female Muslim athletes stimulating ample social media engagement for Nike.

Image and video posts benefit brand love and engagement, also lifting paid-to-earned media ratios for tech brands. Apple's (6) image spend creates a significant lift in engagement in the analysis.

Sephora (4) captured an overwhelming 74% of brand love, compared to MAC Cosmetics, in second place with 20% brand love.

Among the top six automotive brands, Ford (10) enjoys the highest correlation of brand love to image posts and engagements.

Zara (9) has relatively few negative brand love mentions compared to the other fashion brands, a mere 608 negative mentions in a total of 1,137,736 mentions.

According to nutrition experts, given the epidemic proportions highly-processed foods have reached in the UK, brand love for confections and snacks runs high, with established brands like Cadbury Chocolates (23), Nutella (24), McVities (31) and Haribo (35).

The most popular brands by category are: Fashion Nike (1) and Adidas (2) Technology Google (5) and Apple (6) Beauty Sephora (4) and MAC (7) Automotive Ford (10) and Mercedes-Benz (15) Luxury Gucci (3) and Louis Vuitton (8) Food Beverage Cadbury (23) and Nutella (24)



Methodology

The NetBase Brand Passion Report 2018: Top Loved United Kingdom Brands is designed to measure the top loved brands in six key British industries. The report includes over 64 million posts of earned mentions and is based on brand conversations across the social web inclusive of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and millions of other sources during the one-year period from January 2017 through December 2017. Using NetBase's patented technology, the report measures the strongest consumer emotions towards a brand.

The NetBase Brand Passion Report 2018: Top Loved United Kingdom Brands can be downloaded here.

More Details Revealed at NetBase LIVE London May 9-10th Conference

More details about the Love List will be revealed at NetBase LIVE London May 9-10th, UK 2018, the most important social analytics event of the year. The two-day conference will feature leading social media experts, analysts and senior industry executives sharing the latest success stories and demonstrating how social analytics is transforming businesses, driving smart business decisions and moving social analytics beyond listening to deliver real business outcomes.

NetBase LIVE London will be held at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London. Two-day conference passes are still available online. To see the full agenda and additional conference details, visit https://www.netbaselive.com/london.

About NetBase

NetBase is the award-winning social analytics platform that global companies use to run brands, build businesses, and connect with consumers every second. Its platform processes millions of social media posts daily for actionable business insights for marketing, research, customer service, sales, PR, and product innovation. NetBase is a trusted partner to American Airlines, Arby's, Coca-Cola,Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Universal Music Group, Walmart, and YUM! Brands. Learn more at www.netbase.com or @NetBase.

