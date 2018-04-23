sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,925 Euro		-0,265
-1,25 %
WKN: A1TNU6 ISIN: DE000A1TNU68 Ticker-Symbol: SF3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
STS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STS GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,462
21,421
22:08
20,505
21,465
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STS GROUP AG
STS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STS GROUP AG20,925-1,25 %