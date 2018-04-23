Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, announces the addition of Mr. Andrew Male to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Male is an experienced Director and Chief Executive Officer of international public and private investment, mining and oil & gas companies. Mr. Male is a former Founder and CEO of a TSX Venture Exchange Top 50 Company, ranked 9th. During his tenure he guided the company through initial financing phases, project acquisitions, deployment of exploration programs, development financing, transitioning mining assets from greenfield to brownfield and the acquisition of adjacent producers. Mr. Male also negotiated the financing and joint venture with a private equity firm resulting in the eventual takeover and consolidation into their business operations.

Presently Mr. Male works with several Family Offices and specific investors that seek access to an array of transformational opportunities. He is an Associate of Columbus Energy Partners, an incubator and accelerator of companies in the energy sector. Mr. Male is also a Director of Datametrex A.I. Limited and Managing Director of a privately held Corporate Finance & Investment entity.

Mike Burns, CEO & Director stated: "We are very pleased that Mr. Male has joined our Board of Directors. We look forward to his ability to assist Global UAV in its business operations and activities. His experience in these areas will be invaluable both corporately and in the public markets."

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Global UAV is a fully integrated UAV company consisting of three primary divisions: services, manufacturing and regulatory compliance. Global UAV provides a full spectrum of UAV-based solutions and products to a diverse base of growing clients.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

