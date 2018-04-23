

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The greenback strengthened to more than a 3-month high of 0.9773 against the franc, more than 2-week highs of 1.3985 against the pound and 1.2245 against the euro, from Friday's closing values of 0.9748, 1.4002 and 1.2286, respectively.



The greenback firmed to more than a 2-month high of 107.95 against the yen and a 2-week high of 1.2785 against the loonie, up from last week's closing values of 107.62 and 1.2765, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 0.99 against the franc, 1.38 against the pound, 1.20 against the euro, 109.00 against the yen and 1.29 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX