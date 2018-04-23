(WebFG News) - Flow control manufacturer Rotork surged on Monday after it reported a jump in first-quarter revenue and said it now expects full-year revenue to show mid to high single-digit growth over the previous year. In a trading update for the period from 1 January to 1 April 2018, Rotork said revenue rose 10.2%, with order intake up 20.9%, or 27% at organic constant currency, thanks to more favourable market trends and the receipt of several significant orders. Meanwhile, the order book ...

