IBA Group Wins European IT & Software Excellence Award 2018

PRAGUE, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On April 19, IT Europa announced the winners in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018, leading pan-European awards for ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - was selected the winner in the ISV category Software Innovation Solution of the Year.

IBA Group has been involved in the contest since 2008 and was selected a winner in 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, and 2011. The award-winning categories were Relationship Management (2011), Information & Document Management (2012 and 2017), ERP/Supply Chain Management (2014), and Vertical Solution of the Year (2015).

Implemented for a leading South African bank, the award-winning solution of 2018 digitized complex business processes, providing machine learning-powered cognitive automation. In addition, IBA Group introduced the best software development practices in the bank's RPA processes.

Now in their tenth year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018 attracted several hundred entries from all over Europe, with 29 countries represented amongst the finalists. The awards were given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes.

John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa and head of the judges' panel, said: "This year was a year of innovation in the awards, when the entries showed some real strategic positioning of IT as a game-changer and a problem-solver for customers. The projects showed a wealth of ideas which can make a fundamental difference to users, customers, and indeed, whole industries. The industry is continuing to change in response to customer's need."

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added: "IBA Group has been demonstrating IT excellence throughout its 25-year history. The award is yet another proof of our commitment to high standards of service delivery. We are especially proud to win an award for innovation. IBA Group fosters innovative approaches to solving customers' problems and keeps investing in new technologies that substantially improve business processes of our customers. I am happy that the judges distinguished IBA Group as one of the best pan-European IT providers."

See the list of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018 winners at http://www.iteuropa.com/news/european-it-software-excellence-awards-2018-winners-announced

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise applications, web solutions, SAP and other ERP systems, business intelligence, and mobile applications. IBA Group is recognized by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders Category, and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. IBA Group is a manifold winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com.