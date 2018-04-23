



Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

DUBAI, Apr 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema Middle East is set to showcase its biometric-driven enterprise access control for the Saudi Arabian market at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2018, to be held at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events from April 24 to 26.The new Suprema CoreStation is an intelligent door controller which provides the advantages of biometric-enabled security over centralized access control systems. Designed for mid- to enterprise-level access control systems, CoreStation is capable of handling 500,000 users with incredible fingerprint matching speed of up to 400,000 matches per second.CoreStation offers comprehensive access control functionalities for up to 132 access points, and along with the BioStar 2 security platform, provides high-performance, biometric readiness and Ethernet communications. The device also provides centralized biometric template management and interfaces with a complete set of reader technologies including RS-485 (OSDP) and Wiegand."Suprema CoreStation is designed to fulfill the demand for biometric technology within the more-secure, larger scale access control applications with centralized topology. While providing intelligent controller functionalities, the device also manages fingerprint matching and biometric data storage from a secure location. The addition of this intelligent biometric controller to Suprema's existing access control portfolio offers our customers more choice and flexibility in designing security systems," said Mohamed Elshenawy, Regional Sales Director at Suprema Middle East.Suprema will also showcase the new XPass D2 series RF card readers, which provide extended capability, design flexibility and cost-effectiveness to the CoreStation. XPass D2 readers are compact outdoor-ready RFID readers featuring dual-frequency RFID technology and a rugged IP67/IK08 housing, optimized for the company's CoreStation-based centralized access control systems.XPass D2 readers come with dual-frequency RFID technology which reads both 128kHz and 13.56MHz RF cards including EM, MIFARE (plus), DESFire (EV1) and FeliCa standards. All models read BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and NFC signals to provide mobile credential capability when using Suprema's BioStar Mobile Card.XPass D2 readers come in 3 models to meet various requirements. The XPD2-MDB is mullion-type, while the XPD2-GDB and XPD2-GKDB are gangbox-sized form factor, and GKDB models come with 3 x 4 keypads to support PIN authentication. XPass D2 readers feature outdoor-ready housings with range-leading IP67 weather-proof and IK08 vandal-proof certifications. Operating temperatures range from -30 to 65 degrees C, -22 to 149 degrees F."With the new addition of XPass D2 readers to CoreStation, Suprema's ACU-based access control solution, we aim to provide new enterprise-grade features and added flexibility in system design. CoreStation is a clear alternative to the enterprises requiring higher level of biometric security and centralized access control system topology," Elshenawy added.Established in late 2017, Suprema Middle East now serves the company's GCC-wide customers with localized sales and technical support.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security manufacturer in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2017). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.