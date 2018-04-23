

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Monday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields led to some concern over interest rates and encouraging PMI data failed to cheer investors.



The benchmark DAX was down 38 points or 0.29 percent at 12,503 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank was little changed after HNA Group Co., a troubled Chinese conglomerate, cut its stake in the German lender to 7.9 percent from 8.8 percent. Rival Commerzbank rose half a percent.



Fresenius Medical Care tumbled 3.8 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to divest its controlling interest in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings, LLC.



Fresenius gained about 1 percent after it has decided to terminate the company's merger agreement with Akorn Inc., due to the latter's failure to fulfill several closing condition.



On the data front, Germany's private sector grew solidly at the start of the second quarter, survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The flash composite output index improved unexpectedly to 55.3 in April from 55.1 in March. The reading was forecast to fall to 54.8.



Eurozone private sector expanded at a steady pace in April, another report showed.



