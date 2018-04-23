

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Monday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields tempered investor optimism over easing geopolitical risks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.18 percent at 5,402 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.



Air France KLM shares fell over 2 percent. Air France said that it expects to operate 75 percent of its flights on Monday, the first day of a 48-hour strike over a wage dispute involving pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in France.



AXA inched up 0.2 percent amid reports that its U.S.-based life insurance and wealth management unit AXA Equitable plans to launch an IPO as soon as late next week.



On the data front, Eurozone private sector expanded at a steady pace in April, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index remained unchanged at 55.2 in March, while analysts expected it to drop to 55.0.



