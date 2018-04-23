Somerset Reinsurance Ltd. Announces Appointment of Joshua Braverman as Chief Investment Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Somerset Reinsurance Ltd. announced today that Josh Braverman has been appointed Chief Investment Officer and a member of the company's executive leadership team. Mr. Braverman has overall responsibility for all of the company's asset management activities and will chair the firm's Investment and Investment Advisory Committees.

Mr. Braverman joins Somerset Re from AXA, where he was Senior Executive Director and Head of Legacy Business for AXA U.S. in New York as well as President and CEO of AXA Corporate Solutions Life Re. Previously he served as AXA U.S. Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer and Head of Derivatives, responsible for $80 billion of general account investments across multiple asset classes. Mr. Braverman has also held senior executive positions with AEGON, including Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives in The Hague, Netherlands. He will report to Somerset Re Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kelleher and will be based in Bermuda.

"We are very pleased to welcome Josh Braverman as our new Chief Investment Officer" said Pat Kelleher, Chief Executive Officer of Somerset Re. "In addition to his responsibilities for oversight and management of our company's asset management and derivatives hedging programs, Josh will play an important role in the development of life and annuity reinsurance solutions for our clients."

Mr. Braverman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Somerset Reinsurance Ltd.

Somerset Reinsurance Ltd. provides customized risk management solutions to the life insurance and annuity sectors.Somerset specializes in reinsurance solutions that help life and annuity insurers efficiently deploy capital, improve long-term performance and fund new business growth.

