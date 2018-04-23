(WebFG News) - Graphene producer and supplier Directa Plus has entered into a collaboration for the production of new and retreaded tyres with Italian tyre maker Marangoni. The pair will work together to use Directa Plus' chemical free Graphene Plus graphene technology to develop a G+ product that can improve the grip, durability and fuel efficiency of retreaded tyres, thus extending their lifespan. Giulio Cesareo, chief executive of the AIM-listed company, said "Our team already has experience ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...