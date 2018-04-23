Atos and Siemens expand their partnership to include delivery of the MindSphere On-premise services

Atos and Siemens intend to agree on a strategic partnership for the provision of Siemens MindSphere On-premise.

New Siemens MindSphere On-premise will allow customers to deploy digital-driven business applications in a secure, managed On-premise infrastructure.

Unique partnership offering a world class digital solution and providing joint support services to ensure the best Siemens MindSphere experience for customers.



Paris, Munich April 23, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and Siemens, a global technology powerhouse, today announce their ambition to further accelerate their joint business cooperation in Digital Services and Digital technologies in particular around MindSphere, the Cloud-based, open IoT (Internet of Things) operating system from Siemens. They intend to agree on a preferred partnership for the provision of Siemens MindSphere On-premise managed by Atos.

With the MindSphere On-premise solution, which will be available for operational deployment as of September 2018, customers will be able to securely deploy and manage their own MindSphere business-driven applications on site.

This expanded partnership leads to a number of essential benefits like data confidentiality, low-latency and data processing in close proximity to technical equipment.

As a strategic partner to Siemens, Atos has been one of the first partners to enter the MindSphere ecosystem by developing an approach to Manufacturing IoT exploitation which balances innovation and compliance in equal measure and which delivers quantifiable benefit rapidly and reliably.

In particular Atos offers MindSphere customers a structured approach; from quick-start services with first real results to production readiness of MindSphere applications, in order to accelerate the prototyping, validation and deployment of MindSphere applications through automated and predefined use cases.

By offering On-premise services, Atos will manage as well all aspects of Cloud infrastructure and delivery, scaling up as business needs change and ensuring performance, security and clarity of reporting at all times.

Gilles Grapinet, Atos Senior Executive Vice President adds: "Atos is excited to help its customers take advantage of its Cloud and provide to MindSphere, the open, Cloud-based IoT operating system of Siemens our strategic partner, the ability to transform their digital-driven businesses at global scale, in close proximity to their data location, with a high degree of standardization. It is an important element of the end-to-end digital transformation factory services delivered by Atos".

Recently (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_03_26/atos-siemens-reinforce-strategic-cooperation) Atos and Siemens announced the reinforcement of their strategic cooperation, with plans to accelerate their joint business until 2020 through an ambitious joint go-to-market plan and the strengthening of their joint innovation and investment program.

This program has been increased by 100 million euros, totaling 330 million euros notably to further support the Siemens IoT MindSphere (https://atos.net/en/solutions/industry-4-0-the-industrial-internet-of-things/atos-services-siemens-mindsphere) and Atos Codex strategic cooperation as well as the joint preferential go-to-market.

***

