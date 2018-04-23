Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Announces That Rob White Has Joined Its Board Of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V: GWM) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Rob White has agreed to join its Board of Directors. Mr. White is co-founder of M&T Bank's M&A and Corporate Finance Group and currently co-manages the practice. Mr. White's primary responsibilities involve advising on divestitures, acquisitions, and private capital raising activities for middle market clients. Mr. White has also performed strategic consulting services, including Fairness Opinions and shareholder value studies.

'We are delighted that Rob is joining the Galway team, bringing new skills, ideas and experience to the Board,' said Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals.

Over the past 20 years, Mr. White has advised clients in a variety of industries, including federal contracting, IT services, distribution, business outsourced services, medical devices, healthcare services, proprietary education, branded consumer goods, specialty chemical, and automotive.

Prior to joining M&T, Mr. White worked in the Consumer and Industrial Products group at PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities, the investment banking division of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Prior to joining PwCS, Mr. White was a Manager in PwC's Financial Advisory Services ('FAS') practice, where his responsibilities included valuation of troubled companies, liquidation work and lost profit analyses.

Mr. White received his BA in Economics from Middlebury College and MBA from Georgetown University, graduating with honors and elected Beta Gamma Sigma.

For further information, please contact:

Galway Metals Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe

1-800-771-0680

www.galwaymetalsinc.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made herein with respect to, among other things, potential acquisitions of mineral properties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unavailability of acquisition prospects on attractive terms or at all, fluctuations in commodity prices, and volatility in the financial markets. Although the Company believes that management's assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that, among other things, the Company will be able to identify and execute on opportunities to acquire mineral properties, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.