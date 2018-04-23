

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Vets First Choice announced plans for Henry Schein to spin off its Animal Health business and merge it with Vets First Choice. The new company will be called Vets First Corp. Immediately following a spin-off from Henry Schein, Henry Schein Animal Health will combine with Vets First Choice to form a new publicly traded company. The transaction is structured as a 'Reverse Morris Trust' transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Henry Schein shareholders will own approximately 63% and Vets First Choice shareholders will own approximately 37% of the new company.



It is currently expected that shares of Vets First Corp. common stock will be distributed to Henry Schein stockholders in connection with the spin-off of the Henry Schein Animal Health business and to Vets First Choice stockholders in the subsequent merger. Henry Schein expects to receive between $1.0 billion and $1.25 billion in cash on a tax-free basis as part of the transaction. Henry Schein plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, repayment of indebtedness and acquisition opportunities.



The company will have combined pro forma 2017 sales of approximately $3.6 billion. HSAH and Vets First Choice expect synergies to grow annually such that in year three, operating income synergies for the combined business will be in excess of $100 million. Ben Shaw, the CEO of Vets First Choice, will become the CEO of Vets First Corp., and David Shaw, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of Vets First Choice, as well as Founder of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., will serve as Chairman of Vets First Corp.



Henry Schein expects to update full-year earnings guidance for the remaining business once the transaction closes by the end of 2018. Following the close of the transaction, on a pro forma basis, Henry Schein's total 2017 revenue for the remaining business will be approximately $9.0 billion with approximately $690 million in GAAP operating income, or $695 million on a non-GAAP basis. Henry Schein expects to deliver EPS growth for the remaining consolidated business in the high-single digit to low-double digit range.



Stanley Bergman, CEO, Henry Schein, said: 'Following the spin-off of HSAH as an independent company, Henry Schein will focus on our market-leading dental and medical businesses as we make continued investments for future growth.'



