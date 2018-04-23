

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Construction Partners, Inc. announced that it has commenced an underwritten initial public offering of 11.25 million shares of its class A common stock. The company is offering 6.75 million shares, and certain selling stockholders are offering 4.5 million shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share.



Construction Partners has applied for its class A common stock to be listed for trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol, ROAD. Construction Partners expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to provide growth capital, to fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt from time to time. The company noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



Construction Partners is a civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of the company's business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for residential subdivisions, office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses.



