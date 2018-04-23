Edison Issues Update On Quantum Genomics (ALQGC)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Quantum Genomics (PARIS: ALQGC) made a number of announcements when it presented its three-year strategic plan on 19 April 2018. Importantly, it is accelerating both its hypertension and heart failure programmes. The NEW-HOPE study in 250 hypertensive overweight patients is expected to complete patient dosing by the end of the year (previously Q119). It is also moving forward with the Phase IIb trial in heart failure without waiting for the final results due to the safety data seen so far and positive results in recent animal studies. The study is expected to launch in Q418 with results expected in H220.

We are maintaining our valuation of €201m or €18.31 per share as we have not changed our estimates following these announcements. We may revisit our valuation following data from the QUID-HF and NEW-HOPE trials.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

Healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison



