

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Monday as earnings results from UBS disappointed investors and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields tempered optimism over easing geopolitical risks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.12 percent at 381.38 in late opening deals after finishing marginally lower on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were moving down around 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias ahead of a cross-party and non-binding technical vote on Brexit due Thursday.



The pound hit a two-week low against the dollar following comments from the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that market expectations over the possibility of a rate hike in May were overblown.



Swiss banking giant UBS tumbled 3.3 percent. The bank's first-quarter earnings topped forecasts, but investors were disappointed by the performance of its global private wealth management division.



Temenos Group shares rallied 4.3 percent. The Swiss banking software supplier announced that it would not make a revised offer for Fidessa group.



Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV jumped almost 5 percent after its first-quarter results topped expectations.



Capita soared 13 percent as the British outsourcing firm announced a cash call to raise £701m after reporting a wider loss for last year.



Advertising and public relations company WPP lost 2 percent after Ford Motor Company said it has put its creative account up for review.



Air France KLM shares fell over 2 percent in Paris. Air France said that it expects to operate 75 percent of its flights on Monday, the first day of a 48-hour strike over a wage dispute involving pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in France.



Germany's Fresenius Medical Care tumbled 4 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to divest its controlling interest in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings, LLC.



On the economic front, Eurozone private sector expanded at a steady pace in April, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The composite output index remained unchanged at 55.2 in March. The score was forecast to drop to 55.0.



